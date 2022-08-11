Business

Va Tech Wabag Q1 net doubles to ₹25 cr.

Water treatment company Va Tech Wabag Ltd. reported standalone first-quarter net profit more than doubled to ₹25 crore. Revenue from operations rose to ₹485 crore from ₹470 crore. Order intake stood at ₹1,093 crore. The company had an order-book position of more than ₹10,500 crore, including framework contracts, it said in a statement.

“Our order-book position, which has remained over ₹10,000 crore consistently, provides confidence of our future revenues. Profitable growth has been our foremost target and we have been displaying the same every quarter,” said Rajiv Mittal, CMD & Group CEO.


