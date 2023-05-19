ADVERTISEMENT

Va Tech Wabag posts net loss of 95 crore in Q4

May 19, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Va Tech Wabag Ltd. has reported a standalone net loss of ₹95 crore for the quarter ended March over the year earlier period despite increase in revenue.

Last year, the company had posted a net profit of ₹32 crore. Revenue from operations grew 15% to ₹749 crore.

The financials included an exceptional loss of ₹243 crore pertaining to inordinate delays in recovery of the receivables from TECPRO due to prolonged legal proceedings at the National Company Law Tribunal and from APGENCO due to project completion delays not attributable to the company, Va Tech Wabag said in a regulatory filing.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The city-based water technology firm said that it had cash flow from operations of ₹85 crore and net cash of ₹101 crore. Order intake was ₹6,844 crore. Order book was over ₹13,219 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US