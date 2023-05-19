Va Tech Wabag posts net loss of 95 crore in Q4

May 19, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

Va Tech Wabag Ltd. has reported a standalone net loss of ₹95 crore for the quarter ended March over the year earlier period despite increase in revenue.

Last year, the company had posted a net profit of ₹32 crore. Revenue from operations grew 15% to ₹749 crore.

The financials included an exceptional loss of ₹243 crore pertaining to inordinate delays in recovery of the receivables from TECPRO due to prolonged legal proceedings at the National Company Law Tribunal and from APGENCO due to project completion delays not attributable to the company, Va Tech Wabag said in a regulatory filing.

The city-based water technology firm said that it had cash flow from operations of ₹85 crore and net cash of ₹101 crore. Order intake was ₹6,844 crore. Order book was over ₹13,219 crore.