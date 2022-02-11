Va Tech Wabag posts 7% growth in Q3 net

CHENNAI

11 February 2022 20:32 IST

Va Tech Wabag’s standalone net profit for the third quarter ended December rose 7% to ₹30 crore. Revenue grew by ₹7 crore to ₹516 crore.

The city-based water multinational firm said it had an order book of more than ₹10,000 crore, including framework contracts.

“Our order book position continues to remain over ₹10,000 crore during the last few quarters, along with the improved pace of execution. We are confident of keeping up the momentum in the fourth quarter as we continue to yield profitable growth for our shareholders,” said Rajiv Mittal, MD and group CEO.

Advertising

Advertising

Shares of the company declined 1.58% to close at ₹305.40 on the BSE on Friday.