Va Tech Wabag bags repeat order from ONAS for 36 MLD water treatment plant in Tunisia

May 07, 2024 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

VA Tech Wabag Ltd. (Wabag) has secured a repeat order from Office National De L’assainissement (ONAS) valued at Euro 34 million for setting up a 36 MLD Wastewater Treatment Plant at Sousse Hamdoun II, Tunisia. The project, funded by the French Development Agency (AFD), the European Investment Bank (BEI) and the European Union (EU), would be executed over a period of two years, followed by a 12-month operation and maintenance (O&M) period, the Chennai-based water technology firm said in a statement.

Wabag’s scope includes engineering and procurement and O&M. This includes design, engineering, supply, installation and commissioning of the plant.

“With this repeat order won amid strong global competition, Wabag further strengthens its market leadership in Tunisia and the North African region,” said Wabag’s Tunisia CEO Habib Derouich.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.