Va Tech Wabag bags repeat order from ONAS for 36 MLD water treatment plant in Tunisia

May 07, 2024 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Va Tech Wabag’s Tunisia CEO Habib Derouich says that repeat order, won amid strong global competition, further strengthens its market leadership in Tunisia and the North African region

VA Tech Wabag Ltd. (Wabag) has secured a repeat order from Office National De L’assainissement (ONAS) valued at Euro 34 million for setting up a 36 MLD Wastewater Treatment Plant at Sousse Hamdoun II, Tunisia. The project, funded by the French Development Agency (AFD), the European Investment Bank (BEI) and the European Union (EU), would be executed over a period of two years, followed by a 12-month operation and maintenance (O&M) period, the Chennai-based water technology firm said in a statement.

Wabag’s scope includes engineering and procurement and O&M. This includes design, engineering, supply, installation and commissioning of the plant.

“With this repeat order won amid strong global competition, Wabag further strengthens its market leadership in Tunisia and the North African region,” said Wabag’s Tunisia CEO Habib Derouich.

