Va Tech Wabag bags contract for TTRO plant in Ghaziabad

Special Correspondent May 24, 2022 22:06 IST

‘The 40 MLD TTRO plant, once commissioned, shall be the largest TTRO plant under HAM in India’

City-based water-technology firm Va Tech Wabag has signed through its wholly owned subsidiary Ghaziabad Water Solutions Pvt. Ltd. a concession agreement with Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam (GNN) towards Design, Build, Finance and Operation of a new 40 MLD Recycle and Re-use Tertiary Treatment Reverse Osmosis (TTRO) plant along with associated infrastructure under Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) in Ghaziabad. Wabag will be the technical partner of the project and will execute the Design-Build-Operate (DBO) contract with SPV worth ₹594 crore, it said in a statement. The project scope is scheduled for two years construction period followed by a long-term operation and maintenance period of 15 years. This project would receive a grant during the construction period from GNN, which has raised money through India’s first municipal Green Bond. The 40 MLD TTRO plant once commissioned shall be the largest TTRO plant under HAM in India.



