Va Tech Wabag bags ₹800 cr. order from Dhaka WASA

March 17, 2023 - CHENNAI

The city-based water technology firm Va Tech Wabag Ltd. (Wabag) has secured a ₹800 crore order from Dhaka Water Supply & Sewerage Authority (Dhaka WASA).

The scope of the project includes design, build and operate for reconstruction of Pagla Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) with a capacity of 200 million litres per day at Pagla in Dhaka city. Operation and maintenance are for a period of 60 months. The project can be expanded to 600 MLD in the future depending upon the city growing needs.

This plant will operate based on Activated Sludge Treatment Process, where it uses biogas generated during the waste water treatment process, producing green energy required for running the plant.

“This project was won against international competition based on our technological superiority & competitiveness,” said Arvind Dullu, Regional Business Head, South Asia.

