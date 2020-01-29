Va Tech Wabag bags ₹760 cr. orders

City-based water treatment player Va Tech Wabag Ltd. (Wabag) has secured multiple orders worth more than ₹760 crore from India, Switzerland and Singapore.

In India, Wabag will design, build and operate a 141 (million litre per day) MLD raw water intake works on River Ganga at Bhagalpur and a 90 MLD water treatment plant worth ₹278 crore. The projects will be executed over a period of 31 months and includes operation and maintenance for 10 years. The project will be funded by ADB.

Besides, it would design and build a 178 MLD water treatment plant at Coimbatore worth ₹94 crore for the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board. The plant will be executed over a period of 24 months, said the company in a statement.

In Switzerland, Wabag will build the 103 MLD Saint Sulpice II – drinking water treatment plant at Geneva Lake. The contract, worth 37.4 million Swiss Francs, will be executed by a consortium of Wabag and OTV-Veolia.

Wabag’s scope will include design and implementation of raw water pumping station, pre-filtration, GAC filtration, ultra-filtration, assembly and supply of major equipment, supervision and commissioning.

In Singapore, Wabag has secured a S$10 million for design, fabrication, supply, delivery, installation, testing and commissioning of odour control systems for the influent pumping station package of Tuas water reclamation plant of Public Utilities Board in Singapore.

Wabag Singapore has also secured a S$12 extension contract for servicing and maintenance of sludge drying systems at Changi water reclamation plant, the statement said.