Va Tech Wabag bags ₹430-cr. order from Reliance Industries

Va Tech Wabag (Wabag) has secured a ₹430-crore order from Reliance Industries Ltd. towards engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) of a 53 MLD desalination plant at Jamnagar.

The scope of work includes design, engineering, procurement, supply, construction, erection, pre-commissioning, commissioning and performance guarantee test run of the sea water reverse osmosis (SWRO) plant, the company said in a statement.

This plant is scheduled to be completed over a 21-month period. Earlier, Wabag had executed a 24 MLD SWRO plant on the same premises.