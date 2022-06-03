Va Tech Wabag bags 146-mn Euro order for desalination project in Senegal

Va Tech Wabag has secured an order for the 50 mld Mamelles sea water desalination project in Senegal, worth about 146 million euros.

Wabag’s scope includes design, engineering and supply of electro-mechanical equipment, supervision of installation and commissioning and a two-year O&M of the plant, the company said in a statement.

The plant is located in Dakar city, with sea water intake from the Atlantic ocean. The plant will be based on SWRO technology with advanced compact systems.

The project is to be executed by Wabag in consortium with Toyota Tsusho Corporation and Eiffage Genie Civil, France. Wabag will play the role of the technology and systems integrator, while Eiffage will be responsible for the construction work and Toyota will co-manage the project.

This project, which is being funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency, aims to provide a safe and stable water supply to the people of Senegal, the company added.