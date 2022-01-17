VA Tech Wabag bags $100 mn contract in UAE

City-based VA Tech Wabag, a water technology multinational firm, has secured its first order in UAE valued at $100 million.

The order relates to engineering and procurement activities in relation to 120 million gallons per day Hassyan Sea Water Reverse Osmosis (SWRO) in the UAE, it said in a statement..

The order was secured from Green EPC (an Utico FZC subsidiary) which is the prime EPC contractor for this project. Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) selected Utico FZC as the preferred bidder to build the SWRO plant and operate it over a period of 35 years.

The desalination plant is planned to be commissioned in phases by March 2024 and it shall be the largest independent water producer in Dubai, the company said.

The project is in the direction of Dubai’s Clean Energy Strategy 2050 initiative to maximise use of green energy for production of desalinated water and aims at using solar power to supplement the power requirement of the plant during day time, it said.

“With our first order in UAE, we have further consolidated our presence in the Middle East region in line with our long-term vision,” said Deep Raj Saxena, CEO Middle East & Africa Cluster.