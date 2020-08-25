VA Tech gets ₹120 crore

The board of VA Tech Wabag Ltd. has approved a proposal for capital infusion of ₹120 crore received from marquee and high networth investors to meet its growth plans and new business opportunities.
At the board meeting on Tuesday, the directors considered the letter of consent and gave their approval for fresh issue of 75 lakh equity shares of ₹160 per share. The said proposal is subject to shareholders approval at the ensuing Annual General Meeting to be held on September 23. On July 31, 2020, the board had informed the exchanges that it had approved a proposal to raise up to ₹400 crore. The firm has now scaled down its enabling resolution to ₹280 crore.
According to the regulatory filing, Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has agreed to infuse ₹80 crore, followed by Basera Home Finance Pvt. Ltd. ₹24 crore and Sushma Anand Jain and Anand Jaikumar Jain (jointly) of ₹16 crore.
"This is the first time the company has proposed to raise equity capital since its IPO in 2010 and we believe that this well timed equity infusion will provide the necessary growth capital for the company to scale greater heights," said Rajiv Mittal, MD & group chief executive officer, VA Tech Wabag.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath