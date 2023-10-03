ADVERTISEMENT

V-Guard unveils Insight-G fan in India

October 03, 2023 11:11 pm | Updated 11:11 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

V-Guard Industries, which is into electricals, electronics and home appliances has unveiled its premium Brushless Direct Current (BLDC) high-speed fan called Insight-G in the Indian market. 

The Indian fan industry pegged at ₹12,000 crore is growing at a CAGR of 8-9%. But the BLDC celling fan segment estimated at ₹1,500 crore is growing at a CAGR of 45% and this signals the paradigm shift to the BLDC segment, the company said.

Ramachandran V, Director & COO, V-Guard Industries Ltd said, “The Insight G has been meticulously crafted fan from our factory at Roorkee, Haridwar. It offers cutting-edge technology coupled with brilliant aesthetics, to adorn the living spaces of Indian homes.” 

“As we move forward, we will be introducing IoT/smart variants that will cater to the diverse requirements of the next-gen consumers,” he added.  

