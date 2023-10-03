HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

V-Guard unveils Insight-G fan in India

October 03, 2023 11:11 pm | Updated 11:11 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

V-Guard Industries, which is into electricals, electronics and home appliances has unveiled its premium Brushless Direct Current (BLDC) high-speed fan called Insight-G in the Indian market. 

The Indian fan industry pegged at ₹12,000 crore is growing at a CAGR of 8-9%. But the BLDC celling fan segment estimated at ₹1,500 crore is growing at a CAGR of 45% and this signals the paradigm shift to the BLDC segment, the company said.

Ramachandran V, Director & COO, V-Guard Industries Ltd said, “The Insight G has been meticulously crafted fan from our factory at Roorkee, Haridwar. It offers cutting-edge technology coupled with brilliant aesthetics, to adorn the living spaces of Indian homes.” 

“As we move forward, we will be introducing IoT/smart variants that will cater to the diverse requirements of the next-gen consumers,” he added.  

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.