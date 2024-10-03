ADVERTISEMENT

Utkarsh SFB introduces credit card, WhatsApp banking

Published - October 03, 2024 10:32 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd. (Utkarsh SFB), has introduced two new products: superCard (Credit Card) and WhatsApp Banking for the convenience of customers.

The lender also announced Mary Kom and Sunil Chhetriand as its new brand ambassadors.

Parveen Kumar Gupta, Chairman, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank said, “Harnessing technology for seamless banking experience is one of the significant step towards delightful customer service. The launch of WhatsApp Banking and superCard is  tailor-made to enhance customer experience and provide for convenient banking services.”

Govind Singh, MD & CEO, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank said, “Our solutions are powered by technology and are designed to be sustainable, inclusive, and scalable.”

“superCard offers exclusive, tailored made benefits such as Credit Card on UPI. Meanwhile, WhatsApp Banking provides everyday banking services directly to mobile phones, ensuring convenience and security,” he said.

