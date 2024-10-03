Utkarsh SFB introduces credit card, WhatsApp banking

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd. (Utkarsh SFB), has introduced two new products: superCard (Credit Card) and WhatsApp Banking for the convenience of customers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The lender also announced Mary Kom and Sunil Chhetriand as its new brand ambassadors.

Parveen Kumar Gupta, Chairman, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank said, “Harnessing technology for seamless banking experience is one of the significant step towards delightful customer service. The launch of WhatsApp Banking and superCard is tailor-made to enhance customer experience and provide for convenient banking services.”

Govind Singh, MD & CEO, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank said, “Our solutions are powered by technology and are designed to be sustainable, inclusive, and scalable.”

“superCard offers exclusive, tailored made benefits such as Credit Card on UPI. Meanwhile, WhatsApp Banking provides everyday banking services directly to mobile phones, ensuring convenience and security,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.