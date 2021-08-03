UST to hire over 10,000 techies in calendar 2021

2,000 freshers to be recruited, most of them will be from India

UST, a digital transformation solutions firm, on Tuesday, said it has plans to hire over 10,000 new employees across the globe in calendar 2021.

The California-based company would recruit over 10,000 techies with proficiencies and skills in digital transformation, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure, Java, data science and engineering, application development and modernisation, AI/ML, robotic process automation and intelligent process automation.

The new hires would also include 2,000 fresh engineering graduates, who mostly would be inducted from campuses in India. Entry-level employees at UST would undergo over 100 hours of skilling sessions.

The large scale recruiting would cover multiple geographies including India, Israel, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, the US, Mexico, Canada, Costa Rica, Chile, Peru, Argentina, Colombia, the U.K., Spain, Germany, Bulgaria, Romania, Ukraine, Austria, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg, said the company.

The company said it was looking to add more technologists as well as creative thinkers to transform clients' businesses with a human-centered approach.

UST currently has a people strength of over 26,000 employees across 25 countries of which 15,000 are deployed at its India offices in Thiruvananthapuram, Bengaluru, Kochi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, Noida, Hosur, Coimbatore, and Ahmedabad.

Manu Gopinath, Joint Chief Operating Officer, UST said, “These new hires will support the ongoing development of our industry-leading products and platforms that will scale with the considerable growing demand for our solutions.''

"We are in an exciting phase of growth of the company,'' said Alexander Varghese, Joint Chief Operating Officer, UST.