Usha International eyes 14% revenue growth this fiscal

Fast moving consumer goods major Usha International Ltd.’s appliances division is likely to end the current fiscal with a 14% growth in its revenue.

“At the national level, the industry is growing by 7%, whereas we have been posting a double-digit growth in the North and the East and single digit growth in the South and West,” said Saurabh Baishakhia, president, appliances, Usha International Ltd.

“Next fiscal, we are eyeing a 15% growth in revenue, excluding fans and sewing machine divisions,” he said.

Mr. Baishakhia said that the company aimed to grow faster than the industry in market share, for which it had planned to invest ₹20-25 crore in marketing and a few crore of rupees on new designs during the next fiscal.

To increase its market share in the South, the company on Thursday unveiled 67 new home appliances across categories such as mixer grinders, rice cookers, colossal wet grinders, air coolers, smart irons and water dispensers.

“The launch is a significant move in our aim to consolidate ourselves in the top three in the appliance sector. Our goal this year is to improve the overall consumer experience with enhanced in-store and after- sales service,” he said.

Currently, the company was exporting some of its products to neighbouring countries such as Sri Lanka and Nepal in a limited way. Going forward, it plans to make a foray into West Asia, South East Asia and the U.S.