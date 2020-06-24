USGBC unveils new LEED guidance to address COVID-19 concerns

The U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) has released four new Safety First Pilot Credits in response to COVID-19.
The credits outline sustainable best practices that align with public health and industry guidelines related to cleaning and disinfecting, workplace re-occupancy, HVAC and plumbing operations.
These can be used by LEED projects that are certified or are undergoing certification.
“The Safety First credits are part of USGBC’s economic recovery strategy released last month, which focuses on sustainable solutions to rebuild a stronger and healthier economy by prioritizing healthy people in healthy places,” it said.
The credits were created in response to COVID-19 and focus on the safety of those working in a building. These are available to all LEED 2009, LEED v4 and LEED v4.1 projects.
“These new credits are a first step in helping the building and construction industry demonstrate its commitment to sustainable strategies as part of building a healthier, more resilient future,” said Mahesh Ramanujam, president and CEO of USGBC.
“Supporting environmental and occupant health is a critical part of supporting community health and, as we look ahead, we know LEED and the USGBC community will play a role in delivering solutions that lay a better foundation for our economic and environmental well-being,” he added.
