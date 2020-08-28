Business

USFDA warning letter to Dr.Reddy’s 3 facilities closed

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories on Friday said a warning letter the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) issued almost five years ago to three of its manufacturing facilities had been closed.

“We have now been informed by USFDA that based on its evaluation, we have addressed the violations and deviations contained in the said warning letter... With this, the said warning letter has been closed,” said Dr.Reddy’s. informed the stock exchange.

The November 2015 letter related to API manufacturing facilities in Srikakulum (Andhra Pradesh) and Miryalguda (Telangana) and the Oncology formulation manufacturing facility, Visakhapatnam.

