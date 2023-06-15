HamberMenu
U.S.FDA issues EIRs to Laurus, Natco plants in AP

The EIRS were issued for formulations manufacturing facilities in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh

June 15, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Drugmakers Laurus Labs and Natco Pharma have received establishment inspection reports (EIR) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for formulations manufacturing facilities in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

The U.S. FDA had inspected Laurus’s formulations manufacturing facility (Unit–2) in Atchutapuram, Visakhapatnam from February 6-10 and issued Form 483 with two observations, which the company then had said were procedural in nature and would be addressed within stipulated timelines.

In a filing to the stock exchange on Thursday, Laurus said “we wish to inform you that the company has received the EIR from U.S. FDA,” for the facility. Laurus shares closed 2.22% higher at ₹366.80 apiece on the BSE.

Similarly, in a filing, Natco Pharma announced the successful closure of a U.S. FDA inspection and receipt of the EIR for its drug formulations manufacturing facility at Visakhapatnam. The U.S. FDA had inspected the company’s formulation facility in Ramky SEZ, near Visakhapatnam, from January 30 to February 3.

At the end of the inspection, Natco said the facility had received two observations, one on written production process control procedure and the other on investigation procedure. It had expressed confidence of addressing all observations within the stipulated time.

Natco shares closed 3.26% higher at Rs.639.60 each on the BSE.

