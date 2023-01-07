USFDA issues CRL for proposed biosimilar Insulin-R: Biocon

January 07, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - New Delhi

Biotechnology major Biocon on Saturday said the U.S. health regulator has issued a complete response letter for Biocon Biologics' application for Insulin-R, a proposed biosimilar for diabetes treatment.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) issues a Complete Response Letter (CRL) to convey to a company that its initial review of an application is complete and it cannot approve the application in its present form.

"The USFDA has issued a CRL for the Biologics License Application (BLA) for the Insulin-R product filed by Biocon Biologics," Biocon said in a regulatory filing.

The CRL cites additional data required in the BLA submission and an expectation of satisfactory implementation of a corrective and preventive action plan (CAPA) pertaining to the pre-approval inspection of the company's Bengaluru facilities in August last year, it added.

"We are in the process of comprehensively addressing the CRL," a Biocon Biologics spokesperson noted.

Biocon Biologics is a subsidiary of Biocon Ltd.