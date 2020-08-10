Users still favour Chinese smartphone brands

Bengaluru

Despite anti-China sentiments in India, online shoppers seem to prefer Chinese mobile phones and electronic gadgets.

For instance, OnePlus (Nord 5G, OnePlus 7T series), OPPO (A5 2020) ,Huawei’s Honor (Honor 9A) and Xiaomi were among the top-selling smartphone brands along with Samsung Galaxy series and Apple IPhone 11, as per the Prime Day sale data of Amazon.

Amazon also said its Prime Day 2020 sales saw participation from 97% of the pin-codes across the country. “This was our biggest Prime Day ever for small businesses — almost one lakh SMB (small business) sellers (70% from small towns) received orders from across 97% of India’s pin-codes,” said Amit Agarwal, country manager, Amazon India.

Over 91,000 SMBs, artisans, weavers and women entrepreneurs from over 5,900 pin-codes saw success during Prime Day 2020, as per Amazon. Of these, over 62000 sellers were from non-metro and tier 2/3 cities across India. Over 31,000 SMB sellers witnessed their highest sales ever with over 4,000 SMB sellers each registering sales of ₹10 lakh or more and some 209 SMB sellers became crorepatis.

Artisans and weavers who sell their handmade collection through Amazon Karigar store witnessed a growth of 6.7X, and women entrepreneurs from the Saheli program witnessed a growth of 2.6X over average day sales, the statement said.

Similarly, startup brands under the Launchpad program grew by 2.1X over their average day sales. Over a thousand Local Shops from over 100 cities made their Prime Day debut, growing by 2X over average day sales. Over 1 million Prime members shopped from small businesses in the 14-day lead up to Prime Day, further helping them with their business revival.