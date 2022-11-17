User research platform Betafi raises $1.3 million in pre-seed funding

Betafi, a unified user research platform, said it had raised $1.3 million in pre-seed funding led by Together Fund, Entrepreneur First, and Titan Capital, with participation from author Nir Eyal and founders of Razorpay, Pine Labs, Snapdeal, Livspace, and others.
“User research is still a manual process and involves a fair amount of logistics. We want to take the busy work out of the process, so you focus on what is truly important,” said Arjun Arora, CEO and co-founder, Betafi.
The start-up said it saves users up to 30% of total research time and effort. It said it was making research accessible to everyone from seasoned UX researchers and designers to product managers and founders.
