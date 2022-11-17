User research platform Betafi raises $1.3 million in pre-seed funding

November 17, 2022 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau

Betafi, a unified user research platform, said it had raised $1.3 million in pre-seed funding led by Together Fund, Entrepreneur First, and Titan Capital, with participation from author Nir Eyal and founders of Razorpay, Pine Labs, Snapdeal, Livspace, and others.

Trending

  1. Welcome pragmatism: On India’s G20 presidency 
  2. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Spain squad and schedule
  3. IPL 2023 retention | Pollard announces retirement; Williamson (SRH), Bravo (CSK), Agarwal (PBKS) among released players
  4. Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
  5. South Delhi murder: Police recover 13 body parts in Chhatarpur forest

ADVERTISEMENT

“User research is still a manual process and involves a fair amount of logistics. We want to take the busy work out of the process, so you focus on what is truly important,” said Arjun Arora, CEO and co-founder, Betafi.

The start-up said it saves users up to 30% of total research time and effort. It said it was making research accessible to everyone from seasoned UX researchers and designers to product managers and founders.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US