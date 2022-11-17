  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

User research platform Betafi raises $1.3 million in pre-seed funding

November 17, 2022 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau

Betafi, a unified user research platform, said it had raised $1.3 million in pre-seed funding led by Together Fund, Entrepreneur First, and Titan Capital, with participation from author Nir Eyal and founders of Razorpay, Pine Labs, Snapdeal, Livspace, and others.

“User research is still a manual process and involves a fair amount of logistics. We want to take the busy work out of the process, so you focus on what is truly important,” said Arjun Arora, CEO and co-founder, Betafi.

The start-up said it saves users up to 30% of total research time and effort. It said it was making research accessible to everyone from seasoned UX researchers and designers to product managers and founders.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.