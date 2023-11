November 13, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST

U.S. Treasury yields edged higher on Monday, with investors largely shrugging off a decision by ratings agency Moody’s to downgrade its outlook on the U.S. credit rating.

Moody’s late on Friday lowered its outlook on the U.S. AAA credit rating to “negative” from “stable” citing large fiscal deficits and a decline in debt affordability. Treasury yields edged marginally higher in London, with analysts expecting little impact given prior downgrades of the U.S. rating.

