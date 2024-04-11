GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

U.S. trade mission to visit India to explore opportunities in agribusiness

India's rising middle-class consumers' familiarity with American food products and increased purchasing power is a real opportunity for US producers, says Alexis Taylor

April 11, 2024 11:58 am | Updated 11:58 am IST - Washington

PTI
According to U.S. officials, american food and agricultural products has contributed to an 11 per cent growth in the US agricultural-related exports to India over the past two years. Representational image.

According to U.S. officials, american food and agricultural products has contributed to an 11 per cent growth in the US agricultural-related exports to India over the past two years. Representational image. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

A high-powered US trade delegation will visit India later this month to explore opportunities in the country's huge agribusiness sector and further promote American products among India's rising middle class.

"India represents a growth economy for the US agribusinesses seeking to capture an increasing share of the household food purchases in the fifth-largest economy in the world," said Under Secretary of Agriculture for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affair Alexis Taylor.

U.S. welcomes India's move of reducing tariffs on agricultural products

From April 22 to 25, Taylor will lead a US Department of Agriculture (USDA) agribusiness trade mission to Delhi.

"India's rising middle-class consumers' familiarity with American food products and increased purchasing power is a real opportunity for US producers," Taylor said.

"This, along with the Indian consumers' trusted view of American food and agricultural products as high-quality has contributed to an 11 per cent growth in the US agricultural-related exports to India over the past two years," she said.

While on the trade mission, participants will engage in targeted business-to-business meetings and site visits to build new trade linkages, strengthen existing partnerships, observe US products in the marketplace, and discover the latest Indian consumer food trends.

Participants will also receive in-depth market briefings from USDA’s Foreign Agricultural Service and industry trade experts.

In a statement, the USDA said that last year, India reduced tariff requirements for US poultry products, vegetables, fruits, pulses, and tree nuts, strengthening the agribusiness trade relationship between the US and India.

The trade mission will follow up on those wins and secure an expanding number of new purchase agreements for American farmers, ranchers and producers, it said.

Related Topics

trade agreements / India-United States

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.