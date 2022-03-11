U.S. tech firm opens development centre in Bengaluru, to hire 200 engineers
Bengaluru
Granicus, a Denver-based firm that offers software applications and platforms to governments around the globe to run citizen-centric services, set up an innovation and product development centre in Bengaluru on Friday.
This would be the company’s first such development facility in India and would hire over 200 engineers by the end of 2022, Granicus said a release.
Granicus’ team of engineers, using analytics, data science, and machine learning, would develop massively scalable, highly secure systems for governments and civic engagements in India, it further said.
