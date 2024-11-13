 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

U.S. oil industry urges Trump to ditch Biden climate policies

Published - November 13, 2024 05:27 pm IST

Reuters

The U.S. oil and gas industry on Tuesday called on President-elect Donald Trump to scrap many of President Joe Biden's policies aimed at fighting climate change, saying the measures threaten jobs, consumer choice and energy security.

The American Petroleum Institute (API), the nation's top oil and gas trade group, urged Trump's incoming administration to do away with vehicle emissions standards meant to move the auto industry to produce more electric vehicles, lift a pause on export permits for liquefied natural gas facilities and work with Congress to repeal a fee on methane emissions from drilling operations, among a range of other actions.

The group unveiled the requests in a policy document shared with the media.

During his campaign, Mr. Trump vowed to reverse dozens of environmental rules and policies deemed onerous by oil and gas drillers. Despite stiffer regulations under Mr. Biden, who has sought to transition the U.S. economy to clean energy sources, the domestic industry is producing more oil and gas than at any time in history.

"Looking at the results of last week's election, it is clear that energy was on the ballot," API CEO Mike Sommers said on a call with reporters. "Whether it was EV mandates in Michigan or fracking in Pennsylvania, voters across the country and on both sides of the aisle sent a clear message to policymakers that they want an all-of-the-above approach to energy, not government mandates and restrictions."

API sought to rescind California's ability to enact state tailpipe emissions that are stricter than federal rules and to repeal U.S. Environmental Protection Agency clean vehicle rules. It also advocated supporting LNG exports, holding more auctions for oil and gas drilling in the Gulf of Mexico and reversing rules that the group says limits oil and gas development on federal lands. It wants Mr. Trump to make it easier to obtain drilling permits via changes to the Clean Water Act and National Environmental Policy Act, and implement tax incentives to infrastructure and overseas investment.

Published - November 13, 2024 05:27 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.