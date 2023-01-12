ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. inflation eases to slowest pace in over a year

January 12, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - Washington

AFP

Consumer inflation in the United States slipped in December to the lowest level in over a year, government data showed on Thursday, signaling the worst of red-hot price increases may be over.

As American households struggled with decades-high inflation over the last year, the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark lending rate at a pace unheard of since the 1980s in hopes of cooling the world's biggest economy.

On the back of the aggressive campaign, the consumer price index (CPI) rose 6.5% from a year earlier last month, the smallest increase since October 2021, said the Labor Department.

The annual figure is also down from November's 7.1% spike.

"The index for gasoline was by far the largest contributor to the monthly all items decrease," said the Labor Department in a statement.

This more than offset increases in the shelter component, the department added, with elevated rents still boosting consumer costs.

Between November and December, CPI dipped 0.1%, the first time in around two years it logged a month-on-month contraction, data showed.

