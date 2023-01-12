HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

U.S. inflation eases to slowest pace in over a year

January 12, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - Washington

AFP

Consumer inflation in the United States slipped in December to the lowest level in over a year, government data showed on Thursday, signaling the worst of red-hot price increases may be over.

As American households struggled with decades-high inflation over the last year, the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark lending rate at a pace unheard of since the 1980s in hopes of cooling the world's biggest economy.

On the back of the aggressive campaign, the consumer price index (CPI) rose 6.5% from a year earlier last month, the smallest increase since October 2021, said the Labor Department.

The annual figure is also down from November's 7.1% spike.

"The index for gasoline was by far the largest contributor to the monthly all items decrease," said the Labor Department in a statement.

This more than offset increases in the shelter component, the department added, with elevated rents still boosting consumer costs.

Between November and December, CPI dipped 0.1%, the first time in around two years it logged a month-on-month contraction, data showed.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.