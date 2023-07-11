US Green Building Council names DLF’s ‘The Crest’ as ‘Project of the Year’

July 11, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - MUMBAI

The U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) has announced that the ‘2023 LEED Project of the Year’ has been awarded to India’s DLF for its ‘The Crest’, a residential development designed for urban living in Gurugram.

“At a time where energy bills are skyrocketing and there are record heat waves across the world, ensuring that our homes are able to withstand the effects of climate change and extreme weather is more important than ever,” said Peter Templeton, president and CEO, USGBC and GBCI, in a statement.

“Everyone deserves to live in a home that is energy-efficient, resilient, and that provides the highest level of comfort, and is safe and healthy for occupants. Each of this year’s awardees exemplifies these attributes,” he said.

“This prestigious award from the USGBC reflects our commitment to building a greener future and exceptional communities by integrating various aspects of environmental, social and governance practises,” Aakash Ohri, Group Executive Director and Chief Business Officer, DLF Ltd., said in a statement.

“The Crest is a prime example of an environmentally-friendly residential development that combines luxury and comfort with proximity to nature and is designed to deliver rapid and measurable environmental benefits and energy savings,” he said.

“Last year, The Crest was recognised as the world’s largest LEED Platinum-certified residential project and this year as ‘Project of the Year’, by USGBC, underscoring our leadership in developing truly world-class, sustainability-focused properties,” he added.

Previously, The Crest had also received LEED Gold certification in 2019.

