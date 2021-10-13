U.S. firm Biz2Credit plans to bid for public sector bank

MUMBAI

13 October 2021 21:34 IST

Biz2Credit Inc, a digital-first provider of loans to small businesses, having arranged loans of over $9 billion in the U.S., is keen to bid for an Indian public sector bank as and when the government divests its stake in one of them.

“We are keen to bid for an Indian State-run bank. A large American bank and pension funds are keen to invest alone with us,” said Rohit Arora, co-founder and CEO, Biz2Credit Inc.

He said the firm is also planning to set up a digital bank in India and for this it is laying the related infrastructure with planned investment of $100 million in India in 3 years, he said.

