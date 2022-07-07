U.S. FDA observations for Dr. Reddy’s facility
The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has issued a Form 483 with two observations to Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories following an inspection of the company’s formulations facility (FTO-11) in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh.
A pre-approval inspection (PAI) had been conducted from June 30-July 7. “We have been issued a Form 483 with two observations, which we will address within the stipulated timeline,” Dr. Reddy’s said in an intimation to the stock exchange on Thursday evening.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.