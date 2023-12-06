HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

U.S. FDA nod for Zydus Lifesciences’ generic injection 

December 06, 2023 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Zydus Lifesciences has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration final approval to manufacture and market Methylene Blue Injection, 10mg/2ml and 50mg/5ml.

A generic version of reference listed drug ProvayBlue Injection, the product is an oxidation-reduction agent indicated for treatment of patients with acquired methemoglobinemia. Methylene Blue Injection, 10mg/2ml and 50mg/5ml, had an annual sale of approximately $73.4 million in the U.S., Zydus said citing IQVIA MAT Oct-2023 numbers.

It’s generic version of Methylene Blue injection is in vial presentation, while majority of current market usage remains on ampoule presentation. Vial presentation, from a hospital perspective, is an affordable option with significant benefits and advantage, including no risk of glass particulate contamination like in ampoules. Ease of use, handlings and flexible option with reduced dose waste are some of the other benefits, the drugmaker said.

Drug candidate for Menkes

In another filing, Zydus Lifesciences said wholly-owned U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company Sentynl Therapeutics Inc has announced execution of an assignment and assumption agreement with Nasdaq-listed Fortress Biotech subsidiary Cyprium Therapeutics Inc. (Cyprium). Under the agreement, Cyprium has completed transfer of its worldwide proprietary rights and U.S. FDA documents pertaining to

CUTX-101, the copper histidinate product candidate for treatment of Menkes disease, to Sentynl.

Sentynl now assumes full responsibility for the development and commercialisation of CUTX-101. A rolling submission of CUTX-101 new drug application (NDA) to the U.S. FDA is ongoing, with expected completion in 2024, Zydus said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.