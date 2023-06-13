HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

U.S. FDA nod for Granules’ copy of hypertension drug

June 13, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) has approved Granules India’s abbreviated new drug application for hypertension drug Metoprolol Succinate Extended-Release Tablets USP, 25 mg, 50 mg, 100 mg and 200 mg.

The product is bioequivalent to Toprol-XL Tablets, 25 mg, 50 mg, 100 mg and 200 mg, of Toprol Acquisition LLC, the reference listed drug.

Metoprolol Succinate ER tablets are indicated to lower blood pressure and their annual U.S. market is about $321 million, Granules said citing MAT March 2023 IQVIA/IMS Health numbers. The company now has 57 ANDA approvals from U.S. FDA (55 final approvals and two tentative approvals. On Tuesday, Granules shares closed 2.26% higher at ₹285.55 each on the BSE.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.