U.S. FDA nod for Alembic’s generic ophthalmic solution

March 30, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Alembic Pharmaceuticals has received final approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for its abbreviated new drug application for Brimonidine Tartrate Ophthalmic Solution, 0.15%.

The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product, Alphagan P Ophthalmic Solution, 0.15%, of AbbVie Inc. An alpha adrenergic receptor agonist, the drug is indicated for reduction of elevated intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension, Lupin said on Thursday.

The estimated market size of Brimonidine Tartrate Ophthalmic Solution, 0.15% for the 12 months ending Dec. 2022 was $97 million, the company said, citing IQVIA numbers.

Alembic said it has a total of 180 ANDA approvals (156 final approvals and 24 tentative approvals) from the U.S. FDA.

