U.S. FDA issues two observations for Dr. Reddy’s formulations facilities in Vizag 

Updated - May 17, 2024 10:43 pm IST

Published - May 17, 2024 10:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Two formulations manufacturing facilities of generic drugmaker Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in Visakhapatnam have been issued a Form 483 with two observations by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The observations were issued by U.S. FDA on completion of “a routine GMP inspection at our formulations manufacturing facilities (FTO-7 and FTO-9) in Duvvada, Visakhapatnam,” Dr. Reddy’s said in a filing on Friday.

“The inspection was conducted from May 8-17. We have been issued a Form 483 with two observations, which we will address within the stipulated timeline,” it said.

According to the U.S. FDA, it issues Form 483, on conclusion of an inspection, notifying the respective company’s management of the objectionable conditions observed by its investigators that may constitute violations of the Food Drug and Cosmetic Act and related Acts.

