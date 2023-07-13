U.S. FDA issues observations on Lupin’s oral solid dosage plant in Nagpur 

July 13, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Drugmaker Lupin’s Oral Solid Dosage facility in Nagpur has been issued a Form 483 with two observations by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) following an inspection.

“We are confident of addressing the observations raised and will work with the U.S. FDA to resolve them at the earliest,” the company said in a stock exchanging filing on Wednesday. It said the facility was inspected from July 3-11.

On July 11, the company had announced receipt of the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the U.S. FDA for its Pithampur Unit-2 facility, in Madhya Pradesh. Oral solids and ophthalmic dosage forms are manufactured at the facility. The EIR was issued post inspection of the facility from March 21-29. The U.S. FDA determined that the inspection classification of the facility is Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI), it had said.

“We look forward to new products approvals and launches, especially ophthalmic products from this facility now,” MD Nilesh Gupta said. On Thursday, Lupin shares closed 1.20% lower at ₹929 on the BSE.

