HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

U.S. FDA issues observations on Lupin’s oral solid dosage plant in Nagpur 

July 13, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Drugmaker Lupin’s Oral Solid Dosage facility in Nagpur has been issued a Form 483 with two observations by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) following an inspection.

“We are confident of addressing the observations raised and will work with the U.S. FDA to resolve them at the earliest,” the company said in a stock exchanging filing on Wednesday. It said the facility was inspected from July 3-11.

On July 11, the company had announced receipt of the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the U.S. FDA for its Pithampur Unit-2 facility, in Madhya Pradesh. Oral solids and ophthalmic dosage forms are manufactured at the facility. The EIR was issued post inspection of the facility from March 21-29. The U.S. FDA determined that the inspection classification of the facility is Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI), it had said.

“We look forward to new products approvals and launches, especially ophthalmic products from this facility now,” MD Nilesh Gupta said. On Thursday, Lupin shares closed 1.20% lower at ₹929 on the BSE.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.