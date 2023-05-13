HamberMenu
U.S. FDA issues observations for Dr. Reddy’s unit

May 13, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The United States Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) has issued a Form 483 with four observations to a formulations manufacturing facility of pharma major Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh. The observations followed an inspection of the facility (FTO SEZ PU2). It was a product-specific pre-approval inspection and a routine GMP inspection and conducted from May 8-12. “We have been issued a Form 483 with four observations, which we will address within the stipulated timeline,” Dr. Reddy’s said in an intimation to the stock exchange.

