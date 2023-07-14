ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. FDA issues observation on Gland Pharma facility

July 14, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Drugmaker Gland Pharma’s facility in Hyderabad has been issued an observation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA).

The U.S FDA conducted a good manufacturing practice (GMP) inspection at the company’s Dundigal facility from July 3-14. The inspection concluded with issue of one Form 483 observation, the company said on Friday.

“The corrective and preventive actions for this observation will be submitted to the U.S. FDA within the stipulated period. The observation issued is neither a repeated observation nor related to data integrity,” Gland Pharma said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The company’s shares closed 2.90% higher at ₹1,137.20 each on the BSE.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US