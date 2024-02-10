GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

U.S. FDA issues inspection report with VAI to Dr. Reddy’s plant 

February 10, 2024 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A formulations manufacturing facility of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in Hyderabad, which was issued a Form 483 with ten observations in October by the United States Food and Drug Administration, has received an establishment inspection report (EIR) with the regulator classifying the inspection as voluntary action indicated (VAI).

“We wish to inform that the company has received the establishment inspection report. The U.S. FDA has classified the inspection as VAI and concluded the inspection is closed,” the drugmaker said in a filing on Saturday.

In October, the company said the U.S. FDA, following the inspection, had issued a Form 483 with ten observations, which it would address within the stipulated timeline.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.