U.S. FDA issues inspection report for Aurobindo unit

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD August 05, 2022 19:08 IST
Updated: August 05, 2022 19:08 IST

An Aurobindo Pharma manufacturing facility here has received an establishment inspection report from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration U.S. (FDA).

“The company’s Unit VII, an oral manufacturing facility in Jedcherla, Hyderabad, received an establishment inspection report mentioning the inspection a Voluntary Action Initiated (VAl) from the U.S. FDA and with this, inspection is concluded,” the drugmaker said in an intimation to the stock exchanges on Friday.

The present action is a continuation of cGMP inspection of the unit by the regulator in September 2019. The company referenced the previous communications, to the stock exchanges, including one in May this year, on U.S. FDA issuing a Form 483 with six observations to the unit.

According to the U.S. FDA, Voluntary Action Indicated is one of the three classifications post an inspection. VAI means objectionable conditions or practices were found, but the agency is not prepared to take or recommend any administrative or regulatory action.

Aurobindo Pharma shares declined 0.44% to close at ₹568.55 apiece on Friday.

