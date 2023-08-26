ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. FDA issues Form 483 with two observations to Gland Pharma 

August 26, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration U.S. (FDA) has issued a Form 483 to Gland Pharma with two observations after a pre-market inspection of the generic injectables maker’s Pashamylaram facility in Hyderabad.

The inspection covering U.S. FDA’s quality system/current good manufacturing practice regulations for medical devices (21 CFR Part 820) was conducted by the Office of Medical Device and Radiological Health Operations, U.S. FDA, from August 23-26. The company has received two observations on Form 483 with respect to ANDA filed for the product to be manufactured in a PEN device at the said facility. There is no data integrity observation, Gland Pharma said in a filing on Saturday.

It said the company is committed to address the observations and will submit its response to U.S. FDA within the stipulated time.

