ADVERTISEMENT

US. FDA issues Form 483 with four observations to Aurobindo Pharma

May 19, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued a Form 483 with four observations to Aurobindo Pharma after inspecting the company’s (Unit XIV) active pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh.

The API non-antibiotic manufacturing facility in Paravada Industrial Area, Anakapalli district, was inspected from May 15-19. “We have been issued a Form 483 with four observations [which] are procedural in nature,” Aurobindo said. The company said it will respond within the stipulated timelines and work closely with regulator to close the observations at the earliest.

On Friday, Aurobindo shares closed 1.64% lower at ₹589.45 each on the BSE.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US