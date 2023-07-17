U.S. FDA issues EIR to Aurobindo Pharma plant in A.P.

July 17, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Aurobindo Pharma’s plant (Unit XIV) in Anakapalli district, Andhra Pradesh, has received an establishment inspection report (EIR) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration classifying the facility as voluntary action indicated (VAI), the company said on Monday.

The U.S. FDA had conducted an inspection of the API non-antibiotic manufacturing facility from May 15-19 and issued a Form 483 with four observations. In a filing then, the company had said the observations were procedural in nature and it will respond within the stipulated timelines as well as work closely with the regulator to close the observations at the earliest.