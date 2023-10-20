ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. FDA issues 8 observations for Natco Pharma unit in Hyderabad 

October 20, 2023 11:31 am | Updated 11:31 am IST - HYDERABAD

The company is confident of addressing all the observations within the stipulated time and working with U.S. FDA to close them at the earliest

The Hindu Bureau

Natco Pharma has received eight observations following a USFDA inspection of the company’s pharma division in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Drugmaker Natco Pharma has received eight observations following a U.S. Food and Drug Administration inspection of the company’s pharma division in Kothur, Hyderabad.

The inspection was conducted from October 9-18. The company is confident of addressing all the observations within the stipulated time and working with U.S. FDA to close them at the earliest, it said in a filing on Thursday. The company’s shares closed 1.27% lower at ₹833.75 apiece on the BSE.

According to Natco Pharma website, it is a formulations facility and makes oral and solid dosages, including dry powder, cytotoxic and noncytotoxic orals and cytotoxic injectables.

