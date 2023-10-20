U.S. FDA issues 8 observations for Natco Pharma unit in Hyderabad 

October 20, 2023 11:31 am | Updated 11:31 am IST - HYDERABAD

Drugmaker Natco Pharma has received eight observations following a U.S. Food and Drug Administration inspection of the company’s pharma division in Kothur, Hyderabad.

The inspection was conducted from October 9-18. The company is confident of addressing all the observations within the stipulated time and working with U.S. FDA to close them at the earliest, it said in a filing on Thursday. The company’s shares closed 1.27% lower at ₹833.75 apiece on the BSE.

According to Natco Pharma website, it is a formulations facility and makes oral and solid dosages, including dry powder, cytotoxic and noncytotoxic orals and cytotoxic injectables.