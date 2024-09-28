ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. FDA issues 4 observations to Biocon API facility in Bengaluru

Published - September 28, 2024 08:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

An active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) facility of Biocon in Bengaluru has been issued four observations by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration post an inspection.

“The U.S. FDA conducted a surveillance inspection of our API facility (Site 2) located in Bengaluru from September 23-27. Four observations were cited at the end of the inspection, which the company will be addressing within the stipulated time. The company does not foresee any impact on the business,” Biocon said in a filing on Saturday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US