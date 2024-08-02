GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

U.S. FDA issues 3 observations to Gland Pharma facility in Hyderabad 

Published - August 02, 2024 09:29 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) issued a Form 483 with three observations to Gland Pharma post inspection of the generic injectable-focused firm’s Pashamylaram facility in Hyderabad.

It was an un-announced inspection of the facility for good manufacturing practices (GMP) and conducted between July 25 and August 2. The inspection concluded with three Form 483 observations, which are procedural in nature.

The observations are neither repeat observations nor related to data integrity. The corrective and preventive actions for the observations will be submitted to the U.S. FDA within the stipulated period, Gland Pharma said in a filing on Friday.

The U.S. FDA had issued a Form 483 with two observations on conclusion of a surprise inspection of Gland Pharma’s facility in Dundigal, near Hyderabad, a little over a week ago.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.